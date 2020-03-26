"Can't believe this incredible woman..."

Ronan Keating hints that wife Storm has gone into LABOUR

Ronan Keating has hinted that wife Storm has gone into labour.

The couple are expecting a baby girl to arrive into their lives at any moment, with Storm surpassing the nine month mark of her pregnancy.

Ronan posted to Instagram, letting fans know that he was “hours” away from meeting his daughter.

“Can’t believe this incredible woman,” he penned, alongside sharing a sweet family snap.

“A force to be reckoned with – hours from our little girl arrives in this world and she is chasing Coops around the garden.”

“Even in our strange circumstances she is keeping the normal and focusing on what’s real.”

The couple announced that they are expecting their second child together in a post in November.

“Another little Keating on the way,” they wrote at the time.

The couple are already parents to two-year-old son Cooper.