The happy couple also announced their newborn's name

Ronan Keating announces the birth of his second child with wife Storm

Storm and Ronan Keating have announced the arrival of their baby girl.

Taking to Instagram, Ronan shared a sweet snap of his wife cradling their new arrival in her arms.

Ronan also revealed the name of their baby girl – Coco Knox Keating.

“Hello world” he penned.

“Spreading some good cheer at this time with the announcement of the safe delivery of our little girl Coco Knox Keating.”

“Calmly arrived on 27/3/20. Mama & Baba are rocking,” he shared.

Storm also took to Instagram to share the same photo.

“A beautiful calm birth thanks to Claire Mellon and all the wonderful team at @theportlandhosp, Thank you so much for taking such great care of us,” she wrote.

The couple announced that they were expecting a daughter in November of 2019.

The couple are already parents to toddler Cooper.

Ronan is also father to 20-year-old Jack, 18-year-old Missy and 14-year-old Ali from his first marriage to Yvonne Connolly.