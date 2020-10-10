Ronan Keating and Boyzone bandmates post emotional tributes to the late Stephen Gately

Their bandmate passed away unexpectedly in 2009

Ronan Keating and Boyzone bandmates post emotional tributes to the late Stephen...

It’s been 11 years since the death of Stephen Gately – and his Boyzone bandmates are still mourning his loss.

The 33-year-old singer passed away unexpectedly back in 2009, while he was on holiday in Majorca, Spain.

Taking to Instagram, close friend and bandmate Ronan Keating posted an emotional tribute to Stephen.

Sharing an old photo of them, Ronan wrote: “This was us as I remember and always want to. 11 years has zipped by and it’s still as hard as ever to not have you in all our lives.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronan Keating (@rokeating) on Oct 10, 2020 at 3:25am PDT



“Miss you brother. Miss your laugh miss your sense of humour. Miss your strops miss your high kicks miss the bones of ya,” he continued.

“I know you are still smiling straw balls. God Bless 🖤 🦋.”

Keith Duffy also shared a photo of him and Stephen, alongside the caption: “11 years an Angel ! Love ya miss ya ❤️ #steo.”

Shane Lynch also posted a snap of him and Stephen, which he simply captioned: “♥️BROTHER♥️.”

View this post on Instagram ♥️BROTHER♥️ A post shared by Shane Lynch (@shanelynchlife) on Oct 10, 2020 at 12:39am PDT

