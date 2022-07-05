Ronan Keating admits he’s ‘worried’ about son Jack after noticing he’s being ‘very quiet’ on Love Island

Ronan Keating has admitted he’s “worried” about his son Jack, after noticing he’s being “very quiet” on Love Island.

The Boyzone star appeared on BBC’s The One Show to talk about his 23-year-old joining the hit dating show.

The Irish singer told hosts Alex and Jermaine: “He’s been on the shortlist for about six weeks now. We ‘ve known he could have been going in. It was a week before the announcement and he said ‘I’m flying to Spain tomorrow.’”

“I’m a mess. I’m an absolute mess,” Ronan admitted.

Speaking about Jack’s debut on the show on Sunday, the 45-year-old said: “He was very quiet, he seemed a little bit nervous which is understandable I guess.”

“I hope he does okay. He’s got such a big heart and he’s a real softie. I worry about him in there with all those other guys.”

The father-of-five also shared the advice he gave his son before the show, saying: “I said ‘be yourself and have a good time.’ The bottom line is to be you. I hope people will see that and warm to him. He’s my boy, I want to look after him.”

Ronan also admitted he “fell off his chair” when his son told Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma that he had retired.

He said: “He did drop the line that I was retired. I fell off my chair. I’m doing The One Show next week. I’m in York tonight. I’m definitely not retired.”

Jack, who joined the show in Casa Amor, currently lives in London and works in social media marketing.

The 23-year-old revealed he signed up for Love Island because he has “been single for a long time.”

“I’ve really been missing that spark that I haven’t been getting on the dating scene, like I’ve been dating for a long time. And I just thought why not? Hopefully I’ll get a connection with somebody and see what happens.”

He believes he is still single because he hasn’t yet met “the right girl.”

The Dubliner hopes he’ll bring “a bit of energy” to the villa, as well as “a bit of Irish charm.”

Jack thinks he’s a good boyfriend because he has loyalties to the girl he is with.

“I’m a very trustworthy person, so I hope that whoever I’m with as well would be the same,” he said.

The 23-year-old, who said his dad Ronan is his “best mate”, reveals he has yet to fall in love.

“I’ve never cheated on anyone. I can be very compassionate, I’m not afraid to tell a girl how I feel – I wear my heart on my sleeve a lot of the time,” he said.

Jack dubbed himself “very competitive”, as he revealed he plays rugby in both Dublin and London.

He doesn’t appear to be afraid to step on anyone’s toes, as he said, “I’m gonna have to potentially break up a couple maybe. It won’t be the most ideal thing, but I’ve got to do what’s best for me.”

Jack doesn’t have any specific “icks”, but is likely to steer away from someone with “trust issues”.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

