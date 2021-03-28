Ronan Keating admits he felt ‘so helpless’ after his wife Storm was rushed to hospital

Ronan Keating has admitted he felt “so helpless” after his wife Storm was rushed to hospital.

Storm, 39, underwent emergency spinal surgery earlier this week, describing it as “the most frightening week” of her life.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, her husband Ronan opened up about the ordeal, praising Storm for her “insane” strength.

The Boyzone star wrote: “Well that was a week I never want to live again. To have my Storm in hospital under the most extreme circumstances and not be able to see her and hold her hand and give her a hug and tell her everything was going to be ok was the toughest I have known.”

“I felt so helpless, her strength is insane. The care she received and the expertise was incredible thank you to Dr Aftab and all the team you got her home today. She is on the mend and I am so grateful. What a day to come home thank God she made it.”

Marking their daughters Coco’s first birthday, he added: “So happy birthday to our Beany Bum. This little rascal has been the light in our darkest time.”

“Born in lockdown and now we celebrate your first birthday under the same terms but you never stop smiling and loving all around you. Thank you Coco for all you are and all you make us.”

“We are so lucky to have you in our lives. Let’s Pop a bottle raise a glass and celebrate living.”

Sharing the news of her hospitalisation, Storm wrote: “It’s been a long and trialling week, the most frightening week of my life.”

“But I feel so utterly grateful to Dr Syed Aftab and all the amazing specialists, doctors, nurses, physiotherapists and aids at #CromwellHospital who have assisted me through this.”

“On Saturday I was rushed in with what we already knew was a very bad prolapsed disc, which had more recently escalated to the point where it needed surgical intervention.”

“Whilst stabilising in hospital however, this then escalated to Cauda Equina Compression/ Syndrome which required emergency spinal surgery to avoid permanent damage.”

“If it wasn’t for Dr Aftab and his acute diligence, care, attentiveness and skills, I would not be walking out of this hospital with the prospects of leading the normal life I had always envisioned I would. There are no words that will ever come close to describing my gratitude to you Syed, thank you.”

“And to Georgia and all the wonderful nurses and healthcare assistants who wiped my tears, comforted my fears, cleaned me up and allowed me to keep my dignity in moments where I thought I would lose it… you are amazing human beings to do what you do, thank you.”

“My little girl turns one year old tomorrow and I can’t wait to get home to her (just in time!) and to my amazing family who have been supporting each other and holding the fort together in my absence this last week.”

“It couldn’t have been easy and especially knowing the way my baby @rokeating worries! So baba, @jackrkeating and @missyykeating you are my heroes and I love you and I can’t wait to get home and see you!!!!”

“Finally I just wanted to say thank you so much to everyone for your well wishes this last week, they filled me with strength and courage. I hope that by sharing my story, it’s a small reminder for everyone to take care of your back!”

“Many of us take our spine for granted and often our health too… but sometimes the unexpected can throw a real curve ball if you’re not paying attention or if you’re ignoring your body. I’m very lucky but I wouldn’t wish what I’ve been through on anyone.”

“We share our highs on Insta but sometimes it’s good to share our lows too. This has been one of mine ❤️,” she concluded the post.

Storm and Ronan tied the knot back in 2015, and the couple have since welcomed two kids together – Cooper, 3, and Coco, 1.

Ronan also shares three other children with his ex-wife Yvonne Connolly – Jack, 21, Missy, 19, and Ali, 15.