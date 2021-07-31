Ronan and Storm Keating forced to take over home renovations after firing ‘substandard’ builders

The couple weren't happy with the work being done on their house

Ronan and Storm Keating have revealed they’ve decided to renovate their new home themselves, after firing a group of “substandard” builders.

The couple got the keys to their new house just outside London in May 2016, but the property still needs a lot of work.

Taking to Instagram, Storm shared a video of herself learning how to weld on a building site.

She captioned the post: “This past week I had my first welding lesson and I bet you’re wondering why… For @rokeating and I, it’s been an impossible task to find a good and honest builder to complete our new home.”

“So after it became apparent that our last lot had to be removed from site, we decided to build our home ourselves.”

“The last 7 weeks (since we took our site back) has been incredibly full on, especially as we literally had to rip down walls and ceilings and redo so many of the works we were once lead to believe were acceptable,” she continued.

“In some areas it’s frightening how substandard works were and we are now just so relieved the truth came to light so we could ensure the home was built properly and safe for our family.”

“It’s so disheartening to take so many steps backwards, in order to move forwards. But it’s also been some of the most humbling and uplifting weeks of my life,” Storm wrote.

“For all the bad guys we’ve encountered, there have also been so many good guys… wonderful human beings who know their craft and are happy to muck in and get the job done. The genuine way. For all of you, thank you so much – you know who you are.”

“Everything about our site is so different now – things are progressing quickly; everyone is communicating; workshopping together; having the banter and smiles and laughter all round. This is how it should be.”

“By the time I complete this project and finally move my family into their home, it may well be my proudest achievement. Especially after everything we’ve been through and the back foot we’ve been forced to work from,” she added.

The mother-of-two then encouraged her followers to follow their new home account on Instagram.

Storm wrote: “Boy do we have some story to share with you all and we plan to share it on our new platform @thekeatingshouse so give it a follow!”

“I’m a bit up to my eyes at the moment (obvs) but hopefully we can start sharing our story with you soon.”

