Ron has something to tell Lana in Love Island sneak peek

Love Island fans are in for another eventful episode tonight…

After spending time getting to know bombshell Samie, Ron pulls Lana for a chat to discuss where his head is at.

He says: “Samie pulled me for a chat, I do find the girl attractive, she is my type and she is a nice girl so I’m going to get to know her a little bit.”

“I don’t want you to feel like you’re not my main priority, that does not change. If I close myself off completely I’ll never know whether or not you’re the best for me,” he explains.

Lana listens and begins to look away as Ron asks: “Talk to me…”

Will Lana continue to explore her relationship with Ron, or is this the beginning of the end?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

