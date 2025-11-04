Romeo Beckham shares hilarious reaction to father David Beckham receiving his knighthood

Romeo Beckham has reacted to his father’s knighthood.

On Tuesday, former footballer David Beckham was knighted by King Charles during a ceremony at Windsor Castle. The 50-year-old will now be known as Sir David Beckham, and received the honour as a recognition for his services to sport, charity, and public life.

David was accompanied to the royal residence by his wife, Victoria Beckham, three of their children – sons Romeo (23), Cruz (20) and daughter Harper (14) – and his parents. David and Victoria’s eldest child, Brooklyn (26), was not in attendance.

Following the prestigious event, Romeo has now taken the opportunity to share his honest thoughts on his dad’s new title.

On Instagram, Romeo chose to post a photo of the Beckhams posing together inside Windsor Castle.

“No one deserves this more than you, love you so much xxx,” he gushed in the caption of his photo, before going on to tease his father over his new honour.

“Congrats Sir dad 😂,” Romeo joked.

David’s wife Victoria also took to Instagram to pen her own tribute to him.

Alongside a photo of David being knighted by King Charles, she wrote: “David, from the moment I met you 28 years ago, you’ve always been so proud to represent your country. Whether on or off the pitch, no one loves England or respects our Royal Family more, so to see you honoured by The King today is something I’ll forever cherish.”

Victoria continued: “You’ve achieved so much, and yet you’re still the same kind, humble, hardworking man I met nearly 30 years ago, as well as the most amazing husband and father.I’ve never felt prouder than I do today. Sir @davidbeckham, we all love you so much xxx”.

In a statement to commemorate his knighthood, David opened up about how much the honour means to him.

Noting that “all I have ever wanted to do is to make my family proud”, he posted: “My beautiful wife who has been by my side for the last 28 years, who has been my biggest supporter and my shoulder to cry on in tough times….without her I wouldn’t have had the life I have had.”

David added: “To my beautiful children who I am so proud of and I know this is a proud and inspiring day for them as well, they are our greatest joy in life and my inspiration every single day. I love you all so much… Finally Mum, Dad, Victoria and to my Kiddies can you believe this…I love you all so much and Thank You.”