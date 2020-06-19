Rochelle Humes shows off her growing baby bump as she updates fans on pregnancy

The singer is expecting her third child

Rochelle Humes shows off her growing baby bump as she updates fans...

Rochelle Humes has revealed that she is 22 weeks pregnant, as she showed off her growing baby bump.

The 35-year-old announced that she was expecting a baby boy with husband Marvin Humes back in April.

Taking to Instagram, Rochelle shared three photos showing how much her baby bump has grown over the past few weeks.

She captioned the post: “Bumpdate ✨#22weekspregnant #babyboy #baby3 feeling very grateful and extremely blessed 🙏🏾.”

Friends and fans complimented the TV presenter in the comment section.

Former X Factor winner Alexandra Burke commented: “So beautiful! Xxx.”

Kate Ferdinand, who announced she’s expecting her first child last night, also commented: “U look amazing.”

Marvin and Rochelle tied the knot back in 2012, and are already parents to two daughters – Alaia-Mai, 7, and Valentina Raine, 3.

Earlier this month, the couple spoke candidly to their followers about the importance of speaking out about racism.

The pair posted the video on the social media platform amid the Black Live Matter movement.

View this post on Instagram #blacklivesmatter A post shared by R O C H E L L E H U M E S (@rochellehumes) on Jun 5, 2020 at 8:42am PDT

