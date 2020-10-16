Rochelle Humes shares sweet snaps from delivery room – as she gives update on her newborn son

Rochelle Humes has shared an update on her baby son Blake, one week after he was born.

The former singer and her husband Marvin Humes announced the birth of their baby boy earlier this week, making them a family of five.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, are also parents to two daughters – Alaia-Mai and Valentina Raine.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Rochelle posted a sweet photo of her and Marvin in the delivery room with their newborn son, and wrote: “One whole week of loving you..My furry little bear.”

“What a week it’s been, today I actually woke up and felt a little bit more like me. The morning of this picture was the last time I put clothes on got dressed etc…it’s mad how you lose track of days and hours in this little bubble,” she continued.

“I wondered how different it would be going from 2 to 3 children but the truth is he is the easiest at the minute, he has come along and slotted right in to the chaos of the girls.”

“For me it’s been remembering all the other stuff like which day I need to get the PE kits ready for and homework etc etc, that I have found a little overwhelming. You’ve just got to give yourself time to find your feet which I suppose is being made easier with all these new rules and staying home (not that I understand the rules lol).”

“If you’re expecting a baby I’m thinking of you, it is a funny time to have one that’s for sure but when your little one arrives they are the only place your head is, they block out the craziness and the world seems magical again,” she added.