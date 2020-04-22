Rochelle Humes shares first photo of her growing bump – after confirming baby’s gender

Rochelle Humes has shared the first photo of her growing bump, after confirming her baby’s gender.
Taking to Instagram, the TV presenter posted a mirror selfie of her posing in a white knitted co-ord.
Rochelle captioned the post: “Hey lil man. I can see you today…”
View this post on Instagram
Hey lil man 👋🏽 I can see you today…💙
The 30-year-old confirmed she’s expecting a baby boy with her husband Marvin Humes on Monday.
In a sweet video posted on Instagram, the couple’s two daughters Alaia, 6, and Valentia, 3, read out a message from the ‘Easter Bunny’ after finishing an egg hunt in their garden on Easter Sunday.
The girls were dressed in adorable matching outfits, and Alaia read: “Hippity hippity hop, I have great news that I have to drop.”
View this post on Instagram
“You and Valentina are such good sisters, but now it’s time to add someone new to the mixture. Now that’s all from me, the Easter Bunny.”
“The big news is, you have a baby brother inside of Mummy’s tummy!”
Rochelle captioned the post: “It was an odd Easter but we found some magic in the chaos. The Easter Bunny dropped by and sent Marv some back up 💙👶🏽 #aneasterwewillneverforget.”
