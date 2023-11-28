Rochelle Humes reacts to husband Marvin’s hilarious I’m A Celeb challenge with Josie Gibson

Rochelle Humes has reacted to her husband Marvin’s hilarious challenge with Josie Gibson on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Last week, the pair teamed up to take on Jamie Lynn Spears and Danielle Harold to squeeze juice from sponge suits.

Viewers were left in stitches as Josie lay on the drain, yelling: “Marv, jump on me,” to which he quipped back: “It’s been a long time since someone other than Rochelle’s asked me to jump on…”

Josie said: “Oh, sorry Rochelle!”, before explaining: “I wanted Marv to jump on because I wanted to get as much juice out as possible.”

While hosting This Morning on Monday, Rochelle’s co-presenter jokingly asked her: “Is everything alright at home?”

The mum-of-three quipped: “I don’t know, I don’t know anymore!”

“It started last week with him serenading Jamie Lynn Spears in the bath and then he’s been humping Josie in that challenge!”

“He was quite considerate to her though, he kept asking if it was alright that he was on top of her,” Rochelle continued. “I love Josie though.”

“You can imagine the group chat. It is what it is. We are where we are!”

Craig later asked if their three children were watching the show, to which she replied: “The kids do watch it!”

Marvin and Rochelle tied the knot back in 2012.

The couple share three children – Alaia-Mai, Valentina and Blake.

