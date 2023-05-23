Rochelle Humes pays tribute to Phillip Schofield after This Morning exit

Rochelle Humes has paid tribute to Phillip Schofield, following his shock exit from This Morning.

The 34-year-old has appeared on the show as a guest host for years, and only recently filled in for Holly Willoughby while she had the shingles.

Taking to Instagram, Rochelle shared photos of her and Phillip on the set of This Morning, and wrote: “I’ve proudly been a part of the This Morning family for almost 10 years and over the last few, it has been an absolutely pleasure learning so much from you.”

“Thanks for all the lessons – you’re a fountain of knowledge and laughter.. Big love @schofe.”

The TV presenter confirmed he was stepping down as the host of the popular programme over the weekend, after 21 years at the helm.

A source has since told The Sun that Phillip is “completely broken” over the situation.

The insider said: “Phil has been given his This Morning wages for six months — but if that was meant to make him feel better, it’s just not working.”

“Phil feels he has been shown zero respect and he is devastated by how this has played out,” the source continued.

“He thinks the way he was forced to step down was so unjust and he feels completely broken by how this situation has been handled.

“This Morning was Phil’s life and now he feels he has been knifed without proper consultation. Phil consulted his mum Pat and his ex-wife Stephanie before agreeing to step back.

“He is incredibly close to them both and wanted to gauge their thoughts. Phil also spoke with his daughters, Molly — who is a talent agent at his management company YMU — and Ruby.”

“It was only after they’d had these discussions that Phil said he would agree to leave.

“Phil has dedicated over 20 years to that show and for it all to end this way has been incredibly upsetting for him,” the source added.

In response to claims he will receive six months pay following his exit, ITV told Goss.ie they don’t comment on artists’ contracts.

Phillip announced his departure from This Morning in a statement shared to his Instagram Stories on Saturday.

He wrote: “I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.”

“Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind.”

“I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love. So, I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future.”

“I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me – especially This Morning’s amazing viewers – and I’ll see you all for the Soap Awards next month,” the 61-year-old added.

Holly then said in a statement: “Hi guys. It’s been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour.”

“The sofa won’t feel the same without him,” she added.

After Phillip announced his departure, ITV confirmed his co-host Holly Willoughby will stay on the show, and will “co-present with members of the This Morning family” in the interim.

However, the presenter is taking early half-term holiday leave this week, and will return on June 5.

Amid Holly’s absence, Alison and Dermot stepped in to host the show on Monday.

Opening the show, Alison told viewers: “Now we can’t start today’s show without paying tribute to the man who’s spent the last two decades sitting on This Morning’s sofa, Phillip Schofield.”

Dermot continued: “As a show, everyone on and off the screen at ITV and This Morning want to say a huge thank you to Phil for what he has done to make the show such a success over the last 21 years.”

Alison added: “Quite simply we all know he is one of the best live television broadcasters this country has ever had and we and all the team wish him all the best for the future.”

For anyone who missed it; – Todays This Morning intro with no people in it (usually has Phillip, Holly, Alison and Dermot) – Alison and Dermot’s “tribute” to Phillip Schofield #thismorning pic.twitter.com/gruHKzXpKc — Dave (@DavidMackayy) May 22, 2023

His departure came amid rumours of a feud between Phillip and Holly, after The Sun reported that they’re “not as close as they once were”.

The popular presenting duo, who have co-hosted This Morning since 2009, are longstanding friends, and have even holidayed with each other’s families.

Although their “feud” has only come to light in recent days, it has been brewing for “three years” – starting when Holly chose to leave Phillip’s agency YMU Group, of which he is a shareholder.

“Holly quietly started to distance herself from Phil back in 2020,” a source told the publication.

“She created her own female-led agency for a reason — and that was to champion women.”

“The legal issues [with YMU] rumbled on for 18 months but Holly fought for what was right. Ultimately, Phil chose to stay and Holly chose to leave, it wasn’t easy at the time.”

A source also claimed that Holly’s brief presenting gig on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here back in 2018, when Ant McPartlin took a break, caused a strain on her relationship with Phillip.

“It was widely known in the industry that Phil was annoyed Holly was offered the jungle,” they said.

“It was a massive break for her and she more than proved her mettle. Phil was naturally jealous it wasn’t him.”

“Holly’s star has started to shine brighter. She has become a TV personality people want to work with.”

“The BBC have been pursuing her for a number of roles and she was down to the final two for their reboot of Survivor but was unable to make the dates work,” the source continued.

“Professionally, Holly is proving to be a huge success in her own right and it is clear to some Phil is being left behind.”

“When they first started working together in 2009, Phil was the bigger star and he led the way.”

“Now the tables have turned. Holly is the bigger star in the duo and that must be difficult for Phil to have to accept.”

It’s been an eventful few months for the duo, as they both came under fire when they were accused of skipping the queue to see the Queen lying-in-state last September.

Phillip was also recently absent from This Morning for a few weeks during his brother’s sex abuse trial, and Holly was struck down by the shingles.

The source said: “The court case has been difficult and while Phil has done nothing wrong, it has impacted both of them and been a real strain.”

“Although their partnership had been weakening, this was a real catalyst for change.”

“Holly has been advised to focus on her own career and keep moving forwards,” the source continued.

“Her husband Dan Baldwin is a TV executive and he is incredibly supportive of her solo moves.”

“As a show [This Morning], they cannot continue for long without a resolution.”

“Many believe it is time for Phil to step back and allow Holly to take the reins but he won’t go without a fight.”

“If a week apart can help heal the rift, then great. But ultimately, a sticking plaster won’t fix this.”