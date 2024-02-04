Rochelle Humes issues ‘warning’ to Josh Ritchie on Love Island: All Stars

Rochelle Humes has issued a warning to Joshua Ritchie on Love Island: All Stars.

Rochelle’s younger sister Sophie is currently in the South African villa and has since been coupled up with the 29-year-old.

On Friday’s episode of the hit ITV dating show, Josh told Sophie: “I couldn’t actually imagine anyone coming in and like my head swaying.”

During the recoupling, Sophie ended up with their co-star Chris Taylor.

Rochelle has since commented under a post uploaded on Sophie’s Instagram about the possibility of Josh being potentially swayed.

The post read: “Do we think Josh’s head is going to turn from our girl?”

Rochelle responded in the comments section: “It better not!.”

The This Morning presenter has previously commented on her sister and husband’s reality TV show stints.

Her husband Marvin Humes starred in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! last year.

She joked on her Instagram: “Got one out the jungle and one going in the villa… can I not have my evenings to myself please family?!.”

Marvin had been voted out of the show, which is based in Australia, just days before the final in December last year.