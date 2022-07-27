Rochelle and Marvin Humes renew their wedding vows

Rochelle and Marvin Humes have renewed their wedding vows.

The couple, who tied the knot ten years ago, exchanged vows for a second time with their three children by their side.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Rochelle wrote: “Opps we did it again..🤍 Ten down forever to go…✨”

Marvin added: “Yes we did it all again!!! Ten down forever to go ❤️”

Rochelle, 33, also shared sweet throwback photos of her and Marvin on their wedding day back in 2012.

The Saturdays star wrote alongside the snaps: “10 years ago today I got to marry my soul mate…in these pictures I had no idea what would be in store but it’s been nothing but pure magic.. @marvinhumes ready to do it all again?! ✨ #tendownforevertogo 🤍”

Marvin and Rochelle married in a romantic ceremony at Blenheim Palace in 2012.

The couple have since welcomed three children together – Alaia-Mai, 9, Valentina Raine, 5, and Blake Hampton, 1.