The celebrity couple are expecting a baby in October

Rochelle and Marvin Humes announce the gender of their third child

Rochelle and Marvin Humes have announced the gender of their third child.

In a sweet video posted on Instagram, the couple’s two daughters Alaia, 6, and Valentia, 3, read out a message from the ‘Easter Bunny’ after finishing an egg hunt in their garden on Easter Sunday.

The girls were dressed in adorable matching outfits, and Alaia read: “Hippity hippity hop, I have great news that I have to drop.”

“You and Valentina are such good sisters, but now it’s time to add someone new to the mixture. Now that’s all from me, the Easter Bunny.”

“The big news is, you have a baby brother inside of Mummy’s tummy!”

Rochelle captioned the post: “It was an odd Easter but we found some magic in the chaos. The Easter Bunny dropped by and sent Marv some back up 💙👶🏽 #aneasterwewillneverforget.”

Rochelle and Marvin’s daughters were delighted by the news, and friends and fans were quick to comment on the happy announcement.

“Wonderful news x Love you all so so much x,” one follower wrote.

“Don’t know what lockdown is doing to me but cried my eyes out at this! I’m so happy for you and your family 💙💙,” another fan added.

Check out our exclusive interview with celeb hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons on our brand new weekly show ‘Goss Chats’, which is in association with top Irish aesthetic clinic Hause of JeJuve.

We’re also running a very exciting competition with Andrew, and the lucky winner will receive his entire Primark collection.