Robin Thicke and fiancée April Love Geary announce they are expecting their third child together

The couple got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2018

Robin Thicke and fiancée April Love Geary announce they are expecting their...

Robin Thicke and his fiancée April Love Geary have announced that they are expecting their third child together.

The Blurred Lines singer proposed to the 25-year-old on Christmas Eve in 2018, and have already welcomed two daughters – Mia (2) and Lola (1).

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, April shared a snap posing in a black bikini on the beach – showing off her growing baby bump.

The model wrote: “Sorry we can’t hang out, there’s a pandemic & I’m pregnant… again. 🤍We love consistency!”

Taking to her Instagram Stories for a Q&A, April revealed the couple were due to welcome their family’s latest addition in December.

She also admitted that she was fearful her family would not be able to be in the delivery room with her due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Robin also shares a 10-year-old son Julien with his ex-wife Paula Patton.

