The actor shut down production for two weeks after contracting the virus

Robert Pattinson resumes filming The Batman – after recovering from Covid-19

Robert Pattinson has resumed filming The Batman in the UK, after recovering from Covid-19.

According to the MailOnline, the 34-year-old is back on set, weeks after he contracted the coronavirus and halted the film’s production.

An insider said: “Today is the first day the main production unit has returned to filming and there seem to be no other hiccups at the moment.”

The film, which will star Robert as the lead, only recently resumed filming after production was shut down in early March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Batman, which is being directed by Matt Reeves, has three months of filming to complete – in order for the movie to be released in October 2021.

The news comes after Robert was papped packing on the PDA with his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse in London on Wednesday.

PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Robert Pattinson packs on the PDA with girlfriend Suki Waterhouse https://t.co/tKDB5g5gFO — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) September 16, 2020

