Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse make their red carpet debut

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have made their red carpet debut.

The couple stepped out at the Dior fall 2023 menswear show in Giza, Egypt on December 3.

The Harry Potter star donned a cream suit with a brown turtleneck underneath, while the model opted for a purple chiffon dress.

IT COUPLE! Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse watching the #DiorMenFall show in Cairo, Egypt today. 💕 pic.twitter.com/7qkq5PFw0U — Robert Pattinson Photos | Fansite (@pattinsonphotos) December 3, 2022

Robert and Suki are a notoriously private couple.

They first sparked romance rumours during the summer of 2018, when they were papped kissing on a night out in London.

The pair turned serious when they quarantined together during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

At the time, a source told E! News that the two were starting to think about their future together.

robert pattinson and suki waterhouse are so cute 🥺pic.twitter.com/5fC35qj9aI — gab (@pattinssn) December 3, 2022

“Rob and Suki have definitely discussed getting engaged but are in no rush,” a source told the publication at the time. “Suki is not pressuring him and they are both very committed to each other.”

Besides a few public sightings and rare interview comments, the couple remain private.

“They are very solid in their relationship,” a source told E! News last November. “They’ve gone to a few events together lately and are always just totally joined at the hip. You can tell he’s completely in love with her.”