Robert Pattinson and pregnant Suki Waterhouse set to tie the knot after five years together

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are reportedly engaged.

After sparking engagement rumours earlier this week, a source has told PEOPLE magazine that the parents-to-be are set to tie the knot.

The insider confirmed: “They are engaged. They both want to be married. It’s important for them.”

The news comes after Suki announced her pregnancy last month while performing onstage at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico.

In videos posted on social media, the Daisy Jones & The Six star addressed her glittery pink outfit, telling the audience: “I’m extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on.”

The actress then revealed her baby bump, and joked: “I’m not sure if it’s working.”

Robert and Suki are a notoriously private couple.

They first sparked romance rumours during the summer of 2018, when they were papped kissing on a night out in London.

The pair turned serious when they quarantined together during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

At the time, a source told E! News that the two were starting to think about their future together.

“Rob and Suki have definitely discussed getting engaged but are in no rush,” a source told the publication at the time.

“Suki is not pressuring him and they are both very committed to each other.”

Besides a few public sightings and rare interview comments, the couple remain private.

“They are very solid in their relationship,” a source told E! News last November. “They’ve gone to a few events together lately and are always just totally joined at the hip. You can tell he’s completely in love with her.”