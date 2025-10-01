Robbie Williams reveals secret health struggle – as he admits he’s ‘terrified’ of performing live

Robbie Williams has revealed his secret battle with Tourette’s syndrome.

Speaking on Paul Whitehouse and Dr Mine Conkbayir’s podcast I’m ADHD! No You’re Not, which will be released on Thursday, the 51-year-old also confessed that he’s “terrified” of performing – despite being known for his stage presence.

Robbie said: “I’ve just realised that I have Tourettes, but they don’t come out.”

“They are intrusive thoughts that happen, I was just walking down the road the other day, and I realised that these intrusive thoughts are inside Tourettes. It just doesn’t come out.

“Not only that, you would think that a stadium full of people professing their love to you would work as (a distraction), but whatever it is inside me cannot hear it. I cannot take it in,” he explained.

Speaking about the demands of touring, Robbie confessed: “I have a very complicated relationship with touring and performing live. People say, ‘Oh, you going on tour? You must be really, really excited.’ Not really. I’m terrified, right? I’m terrified.”

“I mask like I’m an Olympian at masking because what I managed to do, to my detriment as well, is I will look full of bravado and look pompous and look smug and do these grand gestures, which have worked for me because they put my face on the poster and people still buy tickets.

“But actually, what’s happening is, I feel like the opposite of that all the time.”

The singer said his wife Ayda, 46, tries to reassure him bu saying “you might never get to be able to play in a stadium again. How lucky are you?”

Robbie has been married to Ayda since 2010, and the couple share four children – Theodora, Charlton, Colette, and Beau.

Robbie, who has ADHD, also said he recently took an autism test, which came back negative but revealed he has “autistic traits”.

He said: “It turns out I’m not (autistic), but I’ve got autistic traits. And it’s around, social stuff, it’s about interaction.”

Robbie said he was seeking an “understanding of why I feel so uncomfortable in my skin,” especially when he leaves his bed – which he described as his “comfort zone”.

“It’s getting better,” he said.

“It was awful through my horrendous twenties, bad through my thirties, my forties started to get better and I’m on an upward curve, but I’m still uncomfortable in my skin and much like I have sought out medication to fix it.

“I’m constantly still looking for the reason and the whys,” he added.