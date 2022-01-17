Robbie Williams reveals hitman was hired to kill him

Robbie Williams has revealed a hitman was once hired to kill him.

The Take That star made the shocking revelation when discussing the height of his fame.

Speaking to The Mirror, the 47-year-old said: “I’ve never, ever said this, but I had a contract put on me to kill me. I’ve never said that publicly before.”

“It went away. I have friends. That stuff is the unseen stuff that happens when you become famous,” he added.

Robbie continued: “At one point in my life I was ridiculously famous, Michael Jackson-style famous. I became famous when I was 17, doing a boy band when I was 16, the boy band took off.”

“When I was 21 I left and then I had a solo career, sold 80 million albums, held the record for the most tickets sold in a day for a tour and blah, blah, blah… Extreme fame and extreme success meets with anxiety and depression and mental illness.”

“There’s a few levels of fame and what it does to you. The first one is ‘f**k’. There’s a couple more I can’t remember but the fourth one is ­acceptance.”

“You sort of rally against your privacy being taken away from you and you rally against it by trying to be normal, trying to be normal but also I’m gonna be small so people don’t beat you up. Like, ‘I’m a d**khead, don’t hurt me.’”

“I want to go to the all the normal places I can’t go because people want to kill me. It takes a while to get to acceptance,” the singer admitted.

Robbie revealed fame made his anxiety worse, saying: “I have anxiety and don’t like meeting strangers, but strangers want to meet me, and I feel really uncomfortable about it.”

“Thinking about it actually gives me anxiety. It’s a trigger.”

“Also, you’ve got to be the mayor of the best town people have ever visited, or else people go, ‘He’s one of those famous people that are a d**k.’ Actually, I hate having my picture taken.”