Robbie Williams reignites his famous feud with Liam Gallagher

Robbie Williams has reignited his famous feud with Liam Gallagher.

The 46-year-old’s feud with the former Oasis star kicked off about 20 years ago, and it looks like the pair are still at loggerheads.

Speaking to The Sun, Robbie praised Liam for being a “proper rock and roller”, before branding him a “d***head”.

“The thing about Liam is he’s incredible,” Robbie confessed. “He’s an incredible singer — proper rock and roller.”

“The world’s a better place for him being in it. He’s iconic,” he continued, before adding, “Sometimes you have to separate the art from the d***head. And I can do that.”

Robbie used to hang out with Liam and his brother Noel back in the 90s, but he famously fell out with the pair after Noel described him as “that fat dancer from Take That”.

Their war of words lasted many years, and Robbie even challenged Liam to a televised boxing match during the Brit Awards back in 2000.

Almost 20 years later, Robbie said he still wants to fight Liam during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show last November.

But sadly, Liam never responded to Robbie’s offer.