Robbie Williams expresses concern for his father – who has been diagnosed with a debilitating disease

Robbie Williams has expressed concern for his father Pete, who has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease.

The 46-year-old hasn’t been able to see his dad in months, as he’s currently stuck in Los Angeles with his wife Ayda and their four children.

Speaking to The Mirror, Robbie said: “We’ve got a lot of family issues right now. My dad has got Parkinson’s, my mother-in-law who I love dearly has got a very big illness.”

“We can’t get to them. My dad is thousands of miles away.”

“My mum is just a year short of 80 and she’s in isolation and I can see the things whirling in her mind and her eyes going.”

Although he’s worried about his parents, Robbie said he’s processing his emotions in a much healthier way than he would have a decade ago.

Robbie said: “I noticed at the start of the lockdown that I was going into fear. But the difference between me now and the person I used to be… I saw it, thought ‘That’s interesting – tomorrow will be different.’ And it was.”

Robbie and his wife Ayda are self-isolating in LA with their children – Teddy, 7, Charlie, 5, Coco, 1, and three-month-old Beau.

