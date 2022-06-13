Robbie Williams announces new arena tour with Dublin date

Robbie Williams has announced a new arena tour, which includes a date in Ireland.

The former Take That star will perform at the 3Arena in Dublin on Saturday, October 29th 2022 as part of The XXV Tour.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 17th 2022, at 9am priced from €57.65 and will be available from Ticketmaster.

A special pre-sale begins on Wednesday, June 15th for fans who order Robbie’s new album, ‘XXV’, from his online store.

The record, which is due for release on September 9, features many of his greatest hits and fan favourites, all re-recorded and newly orchestrated with the Metropole Orkest.

As well as featuring countless Number 1 smash hit singles which have been newly orchestrated by Jules Buckley, Guy Chambers and Steve Sidwell, and re-recorded with the acclaimed Metropole Orkest in The Netherlands, ‘XXV’ also features several brand-new tracks.