The famous family were among thousands who praised healthcare workers last night

Robbie Keane and wife Claudine thank ‘real heroes’ during nationwide applause

Robbie Keane and his wife Claudine were among thousands who applauded Ireland’s healthcare workers on Thursday night at 8pm.

Joined by their sons Robert and Hudson in a video posted on social media, the famous family praised the brave and heroic efforts of HSE staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the video, Robbie said: “I just want to thank you on behalf of myself and my family.”

“All the doctors, the nurses, the carers, the ambulance guy, everybody associated with the hospitals. “Putting your lives at risk to save ours. We really appreciate it.”

Claudine continued: “Thank you so much. You’re an inspiration to us all.”

“We appreciate you so so much. Thank you for putting your lives on the line to keep us safe.:

Robbie added, “You guys are the real heroes,” as his two boys enthusiastically agreed and started clapping.