Robbie Coltrane’s cause of death has been revealed.

The Scottish actor, who was best known for his role as Hagrid in the Harry Potter film franchise, sadly passed away on October 14 at the age of 72.

According to multiple reports, Robbie died from multiple organ failure.

The death certificate for the actor also noted he had been suffering from sepsis, lower respiratory tract infection and heart block.

The Harry Potter legend had also been diagnosed with obesity and Type 2 diabetes.

Robbie’s agent of 40 years Belinda announced the actor’s death in a heartbreaking statement last week.

She wrote: “Robbie was a unique talent, sharing the Guinness Book of Records’ Award for winning three consecutive Best Actor Baftas for his portrayal of Fitz in Granada TV’s series Cracker in 1994, 1995 and 1996 with Sir Michael Gambon.”

“He will probably be best remembered for decades to come as Hagrid in the Harry Potter films. A role which brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world prompting a stream of fan letters every week for over 20 years. James Bond fans write too to applaud his role in GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough.”

Belinda added: “For me personally, I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client as well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him.”

Daniel Radcliffe, who played title character Harry Potter, paid tribute to his late co-star and friend Robbie in a statement shared with the PA news agency.

He said: “Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set.”

“I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner Of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”