The couple are currently planning their own wedding

Rob Kearney’s fiancée Jess Redden shares stunning snaps from his sister’s wedding

Rob Kearney’s fiancée Jess Redden has shared stunning snaps from his sister’s wedding.

Sara Kearney married her longterm love Hugo Nolan surrounded by friends and family on Saturday in Co. Louth.

Taking to Instagram, Jess posted sweet photos from the occasion, including a gorgeous snap of the bride and groom.

The 27-year-old, who is planning her own wedding to Rob, looked sensational in a colourful maxi dress by Rococo Sand.

Jess rented the gown from Borrower Boutique, an online fashion rental service based in Dublin.

The exact dress can also be bought here for €434.

In the photos, the pharmacy student posed alongside her rugby star fiancé, and Becca Mehigan – who is dating Rob’s brother Dave.