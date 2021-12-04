Rob Kearney and Jess Redden share first photos from their star-studded wedding

Rob Kearney and Jess Redden have shared the first photos from their star-studded wedding.

The couple, who got engaged on New Year’s Eve in 2019, tied the knot at the five star Trump International Hotel in Doonbeg, Co.Clare on Friday.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday morning, Jess posted the first snaps of them as husband and wife, alongside the caption: “Mr & Mrs Kearney ❤️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jessredden (@jessredden1)

The couple’s wedding venue, which is a stunning beachside golf resort, was bought by Donald Trump back in 2014 for a reported €9 million.

Jess shared more behind-the-scenes snaps from their wedding day on her Instagram Story, including photos of her incredible dress.

The 28-year-old also posted a gorgeous selfie with her bridesmaids, who wore satin navy gowns for the ceremony.

Jess and Rob were initially set to wed in June 2021, but brought their wedding date forward to November of last year, after Jess’ dad Brian became ill.

The influencer was hoping her father would get to walk her down the aisle, but he sadly died in September 2020 at the age of 70 – following a battle with prostate cancer.

The bride previously told her Instagram followers that she would have her dad with her on the day by carrying a photo of him in a locket on her wedding bouquet.

In another sweet tribute to her dad, Jess’ mother had a special message sown into her wedding dress in blue thread that read: “My Darling Dad, forever in my heart.”

The Gosscast is back with a brand new episode, sponsored by Irish-owned CBD company Greenheart CBD.

Hosted by Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker, the girls discuss how 2021 has become the year of redemption for some of our favourite noughties icons.

They also chat about the Bennifer reunion, Avril Lavigne’s comeback, and what fashion pieces they’re seeing back in style.

Watch the full episode below, or else listen on Spotify or iTunes.