Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna spark reconciliation rumours with cryptic post eight years after brutal split

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have sparked reconciliation rumours with a cryptic post eight years after their brutal split.

In 2016, the pair began dating, and in November of the same year, they welcomed their daughter, Dream; however, the pair split in 2017, ending on very bad terms.

Despite this, Blac Cyna, who now goes by her birth name Angela White, has now sparked rumours that the pair have rekindled their romance.

Alongside photos of her next to a white Ferrari, she wrote: ” ‘This love is forever ♾️ @robkardashianofficial,” and tagged her ex in the caption.

While many of the comments left were those of heart-eye emojis, some fans expressed their concern at the possible reconciliation. ‘After all the court cases and stuff? What’s Kris J saying? Anyway congratulations,” wrote one user.

“Wait did I miss something what year is it?,” another fan wrote, while another comment read: “We’re back in 2016 fr😭.”

Earlier this year, Angela had confessed she and her ex were on better terms, after their ugly split.

After she lost a $100 million defamation lawsuit against his mother and sisters, she explained in a February appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored that the two were once again on speaking terms.

“I speak to Kim. Me and Rob, we are like this now,” she said while crossing her fingers, as she added: “Thank God.”

“I’ve spoken to Kris [Jenner]. I speak to Khloé [Kardashian] too,” she said.

The TV personality confessed: “I haven’t seen Kourtney, and I haven’t seen Kylie, like, to actually speak to.”

She clarified that although she didn’t have the same level of closeness with Rob’s mother and sisters as she had before her lawsuit, they were still able to be friendly with one another.

Their relationship was previously the focus of E!’s reality series Rob & Chyna, which aired from September to December 2016.

Chyna gave birth to the couple’s first child in November 2016 – a daughter named Dream.

Shortly after their show was renewed for a second season, Rob confirmed his split from Chyna.

Chyna obtained a restraining order against Rob in July 2017 after he leaked intimate images of her on social media.

At the time, Chyna’s attorney Lynne Ciani accused the sock designer of violating California’s law on the nonconsensual sharing of sexual images.

In October of the same year, she sued Rob Kardashian’s mother and sisters, claiming they had conspired behind the scenes to sabotage a reality show that she and her ex were supposed to have starred on by spreading allegedly false allegations that she had abused him.