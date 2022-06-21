Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna reach settlement in revenge porn case

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have reached a settlement in their revenge porn case.

Chyna, 34, was suing Rob, 35, for posting explicit photos and videos of her on social media in July 2017.

Jury selection had been set to begin on Monday, but according to court documents, the parties informed the judge that they had agreed to a settlement.

Rob and Chyna first sparked romance rumours in January 2016.

After three months of dating, they got engaged and announced that they were expecting their first child together.

Their relationship was the focus of E!’s reality series Rob & Chyna, which aired from September to December 2016.

Chyna gave birth to the couple’s first child in November 2016 – a daughter named Dream.

Shortly after their show was renewed for a second season, Rob confirmed his split from Chyna.

Chyna obtained a restraining order against Rob in July 2017 after he leaked intimate images of her on social media.

At the time, Chyna’s attorney Lynne Ciani accused the sock designer of violating California’s law on the nonconsensual sharing of sexual images.

In a statement to E! News last month, Lynne said: “Rob Kardashian has never taken responsibility for his heinous and vengeful act of posting revenge porn against Chyna in July 2017. He was never criminally prosecuted. It is finally time for Rob to be held accountable in a court of law.”