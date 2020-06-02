Riverdale star Cole Sprouse arrested during Black Lives Matter protest

Riverdale star Cole Sprouse has revealed he was arrested for peacefully protesting the death of George Floyd in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old, best known for playing Jughead in the CW series, was detained by police while participating in a Black Lives Matter protest in Santa Monica on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, Cole told his followers: “A group of peaceful protesters, myself included, were arrested yesterday in Santa Monica.”

“So before the voracious horde of media sensationalism decides to somehow turn it about me, there’s a clear need to speak about the circumstances: Black Lives Matter.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cole Sprouse (@colesprouse) on Jun 1, 2020 at 1:14pm PDT

“Peace, riots, looting, are an absolutely legitimate form of protest. the media is by nature only going to show the most sensational, which only proves a long standing racist agenda,” he continued.

“I was detained when standing in solidarity, as were many of the final vanguard within Santa Monica. We were given the option to leave, and were informed that if we did not retreat, we would be arrested.”

“When many did turn to leave, we found another line of police officers blocking our route, at which point, they started zip tying us. It needs to be stated that as a straight white man, and a public figure, the institutional consequences of my detainment are nothing in comparison to others within the movement.”

“This is ABSOLUTELY not a narrative about me, and I hope the media doesn’t make it such. This is, and will be, a time about standing ground near others as a situation escalates, providing educated support, demonstrating and doing the right thing.”

“This is precisely the time to contemplate what it means to stand as an ally. I hope others in my position do as well. I noticed that there are cameras that roll within the police cruisers during the entirety of our detainment, hope it helps,” he wrote.

“I’ll speak no more on the subject, as I’m (1) not well versed enough to do so, (2) not the subject of the movement, and (3) uninterested in drawing attention away from the leaders of the #BLM movement.”

“I will be, again, posting the link in my story to a comprehensive document for donations and support,” he added.

A number of celebrities have turned out to protest racial injustice at various rallies across the US over the past week – including Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande, Halsey, and Machine Gun Kelly.

George Floyd died in hospital last Monday, after he was pinned to the ground by police officer Derek Chauvin while being arrested for allegedly using a fake $20 note in a shop.

A video of the harrowing incident went viral on social media, sparking mass protests across the US.

Following calls for his arrest, Derek Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, and three other officers involved in the incident have been fired.

On this week’s episode of #GossChats, Ali Ryan chats to Love Island winner and rugby star Greg O’Shea about his experience on the reality show, what REALLY happened after his split from Amber Gill, and some of the strange things women have sent him in his DMs…

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.