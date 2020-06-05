Riverdale creator responds to Vanessa Morgan’s claims that she’s ‘paid the least’

The actress hit out at the show earlier this week - amid the Black Lives Matter movement

Riverdale’s creator has responded to Vanessa Morgan’s claims that she’s “paid the least” compared to her co-stars.

Earlier this week, the actress slammed TV writers for making black characters “sidekicks”, before telling fans she’s “paid the least” compared to other series regulars.

Responding to Vanessa’s revelation, Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa shared a lengthy post on social media.

“We hear Vanessa. We love Vanessa. She’s right. We’re sorry and we make the same promise to you that we did to her,” he wrote.

“We will do better to honour her and the character she plays. As well as all of our actors and characters of colour.”

“Change is happening and will continue to happen. Riverdale will get bigger, not smaller. Riverdale will be part of the movement, not outside it.

“All of the Riverdale writers have made a donation to @BLMLA, but we know where the work must happen for us. In the writers’s room,” he added.

