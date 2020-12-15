Rita Ora lands major TV gig in Australia – after breaching UK lockdown rules

The singer will be subjected to regular COVID testing for the new job

Rita Ora has landed a major TV gig in Australia, after breaching lockdown rules in the UK.

Last month, the singer issued an apology after receiving backlash for hosting her 30th birthday party with a group of friends, despite social gatherings being prohibited in England at the time.

Earlier this month, she issued another apology after it was revealed she did not quarantine for the required 14 days following a trip to Egypt.

The 30-year-old has since revealed she will be flying Down Under in the new year, as she joins Keith Urban, Jessica Mauboy and Guy Sebastian on The Voice Australia’s judging panel.

Speaking to The Sun, Rita said: “I love The Voice and I absolutely adore Australia so this is a match made in heaven.

“Having been a coach on the UK series, I know just how powerful it can be in making dreams come true. I can’t wait to find Australia’s next superstar.”

The publication reported that the songstress will be subjected to regular COVID tests for the job.

After the Mail On Sunday reported Rita did not quarantine following her trip to Egypt, the singer issued an apology in a statement to the publication.

She explained: “I recently flew to Egypt to perform at a corporate event for a private company, where my travel party followed protocol and presented negative Covid tests upon entry, as required by Egyptian authorities.

“Upon my return to Britain, I should have followed Government advice and isolated myself for the required period.

“As you know, I didn’t follow Government advice and… I apologise again, unreservedly,” Rita said.

“While I realise the apologetic words of a pop star might not carry much weight, especially one who has broken the rules like I have, I do realise some might seek to follow my example.

“My message to them is simple: please don’t. The guilt and shame I’ve carried this week for my mistake aren’t worth it.

“Instead, continue to listen to the Government advice and the voices of the heroes of the NHS and take the required precautions.

“I hope to one day make it up to the public who have given me so much support over the years and, in particular, make it up to the heroes of the NHS,” she added.

“In the meantime, I will be donating my fee from Egypt to charity. Be better than I have been and learn from my mistakes so you don’t have to learn the hard way yourselves.”

She signed off: “Love, Rita.”