Rita Ora fuels romance rumours with Taika Waititi

Rita Ora has fueled romance rumours with director Taika Waititi.

The singer was first linked to the 45-year-old last month, after sharing a cosy snap with the filmmaker on Instagram along with the caption: “Good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love..❤️”

In photos published by E! News, the pair were spotted together at the world premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under at the Sydney Opera House on Friday – adding fuel to the romance rumours.

Taiki married his wife Chelsea Winstanley back in 2011, who he reportedly split from in March last year.

The couple share two daughters – Te Hinekāhu (7) and Matewa Kiritapu (4).

Prior to her rumoured romance with Taiki, Rita split from her French director beau Romain Gavras late last year.

The rumoured couple were recently spotted with Chris Hemsworth, his wife Elsa Pataky, and Matt Damon in Sydney – following a trip to the Gold Coast.

The group are currently in Australia shooting scenes for Thor Love and Thunder, which is being directed by Taika.

Reacting to Rita’s post on Twitter, fans expressed their confusion over her new rumoured romance, while others suggested she may have a cameo in the upcoming Marvel movie.

how on earth did taika waititi and rita ora meet. i am trying to imagine their life as a couple and drawing a blank — alison rumfitt (@hangsawoman) April 23, 2021

TAIKA AND RITA ORA DATING???? WHAT IS GOING ON — dema (@fincheroth) April 23, 2021

I'm on a roller-coaster of emotions with Taika Waititi news.

First, I hear he's a judge on Drag Race Down Under and it makes me happy Then I hear gossip that's he's dating Rita Ora and I just… pic.twitter.com/ZwZTaBglOc — abbie (@PamSandwiches) April 23, 2021

when taika waititi sneaks rita ora into the new thor movie thus making rita the first pop girlie in the mcu yup! (please don’t correct me if im wrong, I have seen maybe 5 marvel movies i don’t care) — riley (@r_ileymaybe) April 22, 2021