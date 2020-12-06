Rita Ora apologises after breaching lockdown rules for a second time

The singer faced backlash last month after hosting a birthday bash while social gatherings were banned

Rita Ora has apologised after breaking lockdown rules for a second time.

Last month, the singer issued an apology after receiving backlash for hosting her 30th birthday party with a group of friends, despite social gatherings being prohibited in England at the time.

The Mail On Sunday have since reported that the star did not quarantine for the required 14 days following a trip to Egypt last month, hosting the party just days after she returned.

In a statement obtained by the publication, the 30-year-old explained: “I recently flew to Egypt to perform at a corporate event for a private company, where my travel party followed protocol and presented negative Covid tests upon entry, as required by Egyptian authorities.”

“Upon my return to Britain, I should have followed Government advice and isolated myself for the required period.

“As you know, I didn’t follow Government advice and… I apologise again, unreservedly,” she said.

“While I realise the apologetic words of a pop star might not carry much weight, especially one who has broken the rules like I have, I do realise some might seek to follow my example.

“My message to them is simple: please don’t. The guilt and shame I’ve carried this week for my mistake aren’t worth it.”

“Instead, continue to listen to the Government advice and the voices of the heroes of the NHS and take the required precautions.

“I hope to one day make it up to the public who have given me so much support over the years and, in particular, make it up to the heroes of the NHS,” Rita added.

“In the meantime, I will be donating my fee from Egypt to charity. Be better than I have been and learn from my mistakes so you don’t have to learn the hard way yourselves.”

The 30-year-old signed off: “Love, Rita.”

The news comes after the songwriter admitted she was “deeply sorry” for breaking lockdown rules with her birthday bash.

Taking to her Instagram Stories to address the backlash at the time, Rita wrote: “Hello all, I attended a small gathering with some friends to celebrate my 30th birthday.

“It was a spur of the moment decision made with the misguided view that we were coming out of lockdown and this would be OK…

“I’m deeply sorry for breaking the rules and in turn understand that this puts people at risk.”

“This was a serious and inexcusable error of judgement. Given the restrictions, I realise how irresponsible these actions were and I take full responsibility,” she continued.

“I feel particularly embarrassed knowing first-hand how hard people have worked to combat this terrible illness and being fully aware of the sacrifices that people and businesses have made to help keep us all safe.

“Even though this won’t make it right, I want to sincerely apologise.”