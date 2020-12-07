The former couple briefly dated in 2012

Rita Ora admits she ‘forgot about’ her relationship with Rob Kardashian

Rita Ora has admitted she “forgot about” her relationship with Rob Kardashian.

The singer briefly dated the reality star back in 2012, with Rob even tattooing Rita’s face on his chest at the time.

Speaking on about her two-month relationship with The Sunday Times, the 30-year-old said: “Oh, I forgot about that.”

“It was very short-lived. I was so young. It was great,” Rita added.

“It was fun. It was very, very fun, I guess. That’s all I remember.”

At the time of their split, Rob took to Twitter where he claimed that Rita cheated on him “with nearly 20 dudes” while they were together.

The news comes after Rita issued a second public apology, after breaking lockdown rules on two occasions.

The songwriter said she was “deeply sorry” for hosting a birthday bash in London last month, despite social gatherings being prohibited at the time.

The star also failed to quarantine for the required 14 days following a trip to Egypt.