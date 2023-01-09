Ring girl and actress joins the cast of winter Love Island

Olivia Hawkins has joined the cast of winter Love Island.

The 27-year-old is a ring girl and actress from Brighton, who is looking to meet her first boyfriend on the show.

She said: “I’m 27 and I’ve never been in a relationship so I feel like now I’m really ready to settle down and hopefully find the love of my life.”

The influencer, who has 11.2k Instagram followers, continued: “I’ll bring fun vibes [to the villa]. I’m a very confident, bubbly person…. maybe a little bit of drama!”

Revealing her claim to fame, Olivia said: “I did a film with Jason Statham and had a nice 10-minute convo about life.”

“I’ve been a ring girl for KSI, I played a waitress in James Bond with Daniel Craig and I’ve also been a body double for Michelle Keegan and Emma Watson.”

Love Island returns to our screens on January 16th.

