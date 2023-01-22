Riley Keough pays tribute to her mother Lisa Marie Presley as she’s laid to rest

Riley Keough has paid tribute to her mother Lisa Marie Presley, after she was laid to rest.

The singer, who was the only child of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, sadly passed away earlier this month at the age of 54 – after she was found unresponsive at her home in Calabasas, California.

She was laid to rest next to her father and son Benjamin at Graceland’s Meditation Garden on Sunday morning.

A public memorial service was held for Lisa Marie at the Graceland mansion in Memphis.

Austin Butler, who starred as Elvis Presley in the biopic ‘Elvis’, and Sarah the Duchess of York, who was a close friend of Lisa Marie, were two of the famous faces in attendance.

A poem by Lisa’s daughter Riley was read out during the memorial.

It read: “I hope I can love my daughter that way you loved me. The way you love my brother and my sisters. Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humour.”

“My manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I’m a product of your heart. My sisters are a product of your heart. My brother is a product of your heart.”

“We are you. You are us, my eternal love. I hope you finally know how loved you were here. Thank you for trying so hard for us. If I didn’t tell you every day, thank you.”

Lisa Marie sadly passed away aged 54 on January 12, hours after she was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital for a possible cardiac arrest.

A spokesperson with the L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner has since told CNN: “Presley was examined on Jan. 14 and the cause of death was deferred.”

“Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies,” they added.

“Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination.”