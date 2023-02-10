Rihanna teases what to expect from her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance

Rihanna has teased what to expect from her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.

The songstress is set to headline the event at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona on February 12, 2023.

Speaking at the Super Bowl press conference earlier this week, the Lift Me Up singer said: “We’ve been working on it for a while, and every day it just gets closer and closer to the finished product.”

“Today’s a really big rehearsal, a really important one, that’s going to be crucial for Sunday,” Rihanna continued.

“It’s a lot of preparation. This is the week that – it really is [about] being tested. Everyone, we’re just tightening up everything, everybody’s dialling in, everybody’s tuning up and [it’s] a lot of moving parts.”

“I mean, It’s literally, like, 300 to 400 people breaking the stage down and building it back up and getting it out in eight minutes. It’s incredible. It’s almost impossible.”

Rihanna admitted the biggest challenge so far has been narrowing down the setlist to fit into the allotted 13-minute-long slot.

“That was the hardest, hardest part,” Rihanna continued. “Deciding how to maximize 13 minutes, but also celebrate. And that’s what this show’s going to be; a celebration.”

“You’re going to see on Sunday, just from the time it starts, it just never ends, until it’s like the very last second. There are a lot of people who are a part of this show, and a huge part of the reason why this show is going to be as incredible as it is. I couldn’t have done it without them.”

The 34-year-old revealed there was no better time to agree to the coveted halftime show gig – after previously turning it down in 2019.

“It feels like it could have only been now. When I first got the call to do it again this year, I was like, ‘You sure? I’m three months postpartum, should I be making major decisions like this right now? Like, I might regret this.'”

“But when you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world, you can do anything. And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world,” the singer gushed.

“So as scary as that was, because I haven’t been on stage in seven years, there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. And it’s important for me to do this this year. It’s important for representation and it’s important for my son to see that.”

Rihanna will take the stage at the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, February 12 – four years after her last performance.

The Super Bowl LVII kicks off at 11.30pm GMT.