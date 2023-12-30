Rihanna spotted hanging out with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star

Rihanna has been spotted hanging out with Kyle Richards in Aspen, Colorado.

The singer, 35, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, bumped into each other on Friday while shopping at western apparel store Kemo Sabe.

Taking to Instagram, Kyle shared a photo of her and RiRi posing next to three of her daughters Farrah, Alexia, and Sophia.

She captioned the post: “Beautiful inside and out @badgalriri 💫🤍 making new memories @kemosabe1990.”

Rihanna is a longtime Real Housewives fan, and follows a number of Bravo stars on Instagram – including Kyle’s co-stars Erika Jayne and Dorit Kemsley.

According to TMZ, Rihanna and Kyle arrived separately, but when a store employee mentioned the singer was there, the RHOBH star asked if they could meet.

Rihanna then excitedly responded: “F*** yes!”

They reportedly embraced each other in a hug, and had a “fun conversation”.

Rihanna was joined by her two children and partner A$AP Rocky, who was seen talking to Kyle’s estranged husband Mauricio Umansky outside the store.

Kyle and Mauricio reunited to spend Christmas in Aspen with their daughters this year, despite announcing their separation back in July.

Despite their split, the pair are still living under the same roof and have maintained they have no plans to divorce.

The family reunited for the festive season after Mauricio raised eyebrows by partying with Brazilian singer Anitta just a few days prior.