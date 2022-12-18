Rihanna shares first look at her baby son in new TikTok video

Rihanna has shared a first look at her baby son in a new TikTok video.

The singer, 34, welcomed her first child with her rapper beau A$AP Rocky on May 13 this year.

The couple have kept their baby boy out out the public eye for the past seven months, but Rihanna finally showed fans his face in a sweet video shared to TikTok on Saturday.

The video, which is captioned ‘hacked’, sees the singer’s son sitting in a car seat and smiling.

The new mum is heard saying: “You tryna get mommy phone?”

Her son then grabs the phone, and she adds: “Oh, wow. Oh, wow.”

The video was posted hours after Rihanna, A$AP and their son were papped on a beach in Malibu together.

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and their son in Malibu pic.twitter.com/2d0eyzIoHZ — Fenty Cop (@FentyCop) December 17, 2022

Rihanna and A$AP, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, were first linked in 2020.

The couple finally confirmed their romance last May, with A$AP gushing about his girlfriend in an interview with GQ magazine.

He said at the time: “The love of my life. My lady. [Relationships are] so much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

Rihanna confirmed her pregnancy in February, by debuting her baby bump while out for a walk in New York City.