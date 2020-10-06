Rihanna issues an apology to Muslim community for using ‘disrespectful’ song at Savage X Fenty show

Rihanna issues an apology to Muslim community for using ‘disrespectful’ song at...

Rihanna has issued an apology for using a “disrespectful” song that contained the Islamic Hadith at her Savage X Fenty show.

The star-studded event aired on Amazon Prime last week, showcasing the new Savage X Fenty Fall 2020 collection – with a host of famous faces appearing in the show.

The song Doom by Coucou Chloe played in the background of the show, which features sacred texts used by Muslims for moral guidance.

Viewers of the show took to Twitter to share their outrage, labelling Rihanna “disrespectful” for using the track.

Rihanna is messed up for using a song with a Hadith in it to play at her LINGERIE show. What is up with artists using Islam as an aesthetic?? Have some respect. — n (@nelirv_) October 4, 2020

The Hadith recitation at @rihanna savage x fenty show is probably the most disrespectful thing since the Charlie Hebdo cartoon publications. Being a celebrity with a platform does not give anyone a free pass to disrespect a faith like that! — paywast lateef 🧚🏻‍♀️ (@paywast_xo) October 5, 2020

i literally see no one talking about what happened at rihanna's show– she included a song w/a hadith at a LINGERIE show,, this is so heartbreaking and disrespectful. the fact nobody is talking about this goes to show you guys don't even care about muslims — pearl; | follow/like limit ! ❜ (@uwurahv) October 5, 2020

I am a huge fan of @rihanna

And I NEVER thought that she would make such a big mistake by using Islamic Hadith while the models are dancing and walking in lingerie. It's very hurtful!

💔 — Isha (@13rehmani) October 6, 2020

Taking to her Instagram Stories to address the backlash, Rihanna apologised for the “honest, yet careless mistake”.

The 32-year-old wrote: “I’d like to thank the Muslim community for pointing out a huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive in our Savage X Fenty show.

“I would more importantly like to apologise to you for this honest, yet careless mistake. We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters, and I’m incredibly disheartened by this!”

“I do not play with any kind of disrespect toward God or any religion and therefore the use of the song in our project was completely irresponsible!

“Moving forward we will make sure nothing like this ever happens again,” Rihanna promised.

“Thank you for your forgiveness and understanding, Rih.”