Home Top Story Rihanna issues an apology to Muslim community for using ‘disrespectful’ song at...

Rihanna issues an apology to Muslim community for using ‘disrespectful’ song at Savage X Fenty show

The track remixed the Islamic Hadith - a sacred text

By
Sophie Clarke
-
SHARE
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Rihanna has issued an apology for using a “disrespectful” song that contained the Islamic Hadith at her Savage X Fenty show.

The star-studded event aired on Amazon Prime last week, showcasing the new Savage X Fenty Fall 2020 collection – with a host of famous faces appearing in the show.

The song Doom by Coucou Chloe played in the background of the show, which features sacred texts used by Muslims for moral guidance.

Viewers of the show took to Twitter to share their outrage, labelling Rihanna “disrespectful” for using the track.

Taking to her Instagram Stories to address the backlash, Rihanna apologised for the “honest, yet careless mistake”.

The 32-year-old wrote: “I’d like to thank the Muslim community for pointing out a huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive in our Savage X Fenty show.

“I would more importantly like to apologise to you for this honest, yet careless mistake. We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters, and I’m incredibly disheartened by this!”

“I do not play with any kind of disrespect toward God or any religion and therefore the use of the song in our project was completely irresponsible!

“Moving forward we will make sure nothing like this ever happens again,” Rihanna promised.

“Thank you for your forgiveness and understanding, Rih.”

Instagram

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR