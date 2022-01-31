Rihanna is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky.
Just weeks after shutting down pregnancy rumours, the singer debuted her baby bump while out for a walk with her rapper beau in New York City.
In photos published by PEOPLE magazine, the 33-year-old posed in an open bright pink coat, showing off her growing bump.
BREAKING: Rihanna is pregnant!
Photographed by Miles Diggs. pic.twitter.com/zJS0Ok7EcL
— IAMFASHION (@IAMFASHlON) January 31, 2022
Rihanna and A$AP, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, were first linked in 2020.
The couple finally confirmed their romance last May, with A$AP gushing about his girlfriend in an interview with GQ magazine.
He said at the time: “The love of my life. My lady. [Relationships are] so much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”