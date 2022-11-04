Rihanna ‘in talks’ to headline this MAJOR festival

Rihanna is reportedly “in talks” to headline Glastonbury 2023.

The Diamonds singer marked her return to the music industry last week by dropping the lead single from the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

Titlted Lift Me Up, the song is a tribute to the extraordinary life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman, who played Black Panther in the 2018 film.

Earlier this year, the singer was confirmed as the Superbowl 2023 Halftime Show act, which is set to take place in February next year.

Following her return to the music scene, Rihanna is now reportedly in talks to headline Glastonbury for the first time ever.

A source told The UK Sun: “Rihanna has been approached about Glastonbury and next year’s festival would be just the right timing for her.”

“She is a huge name for Worthy Farm and would be the perfect addition to the line-up.”

“Everything about Rihanna’s music comeback is being closely guarded but her team has been talking with the Eavis family.”

Speaking about the possibility of headlining Glastonbury, Rihanna previously admitted: “I’d love to play Glastonbury.”

“I have heard so many things about what happens there.”

“I love rock music. I love Kings of Leon and The Prodigy. I like the more traditional rock bands, too: Aerosmith and Bon Jovi. I could rock the stage at Glastonbury, no question.”

In September, it was reported that Arctic Monkeys had signed a deal to headline Glastonbury 2023.

The band are reportedly set to play the iconic festival for the third time, a decade after they last appeared in the Pyramid Stage.

A source previously told The UK Sun: “Alex Turner and the band are coming back to Glastonbury, and this time their set is going to be even bigger and better.”

“The lads have signed on the dotted line and will return to the Pyramid Stage next June,” the source continued.

“It is really special for them to be doing a hat-trick on that stage and it is something they have wanted to do for a while.”

“After the festival dates lined up with their upcoming tour, they said they couldn’t not play there again.”

“The band are in the process of putting together their team and are working on making their performance one of Glastonbury’s most memorable,” they added.

In September, Arctic Monkeys announced a new tour of the UK and Ireland – which includes a gig in Dublin’s Marlay Park on June 20, 2023.

However, there is a gap in the tour dates from June 21 until June 25, which coincides with the dates for Glastonbury 2023.