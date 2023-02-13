Rihanna fans are all saying the same thing about her Super Bowl half-time show

Rihanna made her highly anticipated comeback to the stage on Sunday night, as she headlined the Super Bowl half-time show.

The 34-year-old sang some of her greatest hits during the performance – including Diamonds, We Found Love, Run This Town, All of the Lights, and Umbrella.

The singer also confirmed her pregnancy during the performance, debuting her baby bump while donning an all-red custom jumpsuit by Loewe.

The performance took place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, with a host of famous faces in attendance.

Jay-Z, Floyd Mayweather, Adele, and Paul McCartney were all spotted in the crowd on the night, as they watched the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

Fans took to Twitter after watching Rihanna’s first live performance in seven years, and many are hailing it one of the best Super Bowl half-time shows in history.

One fan tweeted: “This could go down as the best halftime performance of all time. That was incredible. Amazing stuff Rihanna. F*ck it I’m just going to say it . It was.”

Another wrote: “rihanna now holds the best super bowl halftime show in our history.”

A third penned: “Rihanna just might be the best solo half-time performance I’ve ever seen.”

Check out more reactions below:

Omg Rihanna this was the best superbowl halftime performance I’ve ever seen 😩🤭😂🤣pic.twitter.com/5OV7lDD9fd — ReneighRidingBey (@COLD_DRANK_) February 13, 2023

This could go down as the best halftime performance of all time. That was incredible. Amazing stuff Rihanna. Fuck it I’m just going to say it . It was. — Jersey Jerry (@Jerrythekid21) February 13, 2023

rihanna now holds the best super bowl halftime show in our history. pic.twitter.com/Tf0VkTGds6 — ‎ً (@farewrll) February 13, 2023

Rihanna just had the best Super Bowl performance of all time — Pete Reilly (@Pete_Reilly_) February 13, 2023