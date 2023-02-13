Rihanna expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky.

The singer confirmed the exciting news during the Super Bowl Half-Time Show on Sunday night by debuting her baby bump.

The 34-year-old performed some of her greatest hits during the show in Arizona’s State Farm Stadium – including Umbrella, We Found Love and Diamonds.

Rihanna and A$AP welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, on May 13 last year.

The couple have kept their son out of the public eye, and have not yet revealed his name.

In December 2022, Rihanna shared a first glimpse of her baby boy in a sweet TikTok video.

Rihanna and A$AP, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, were first linked in 2020.

The couple finally confirmed their romance in May 2021, with A$AP gushing about his girlfriend in an interview with GQ magazine.

He said at the time: “The love of my life. My lady. [Relationships are] so much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”