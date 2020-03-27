Rihanna donates personal protective equipment to New York hospitals amid coronavirus pandemic

The singer has already donated millions in the fight against COVID-19

Rihanna has kindly donated personal protective equipment to the state of New York.

The United States now has more COVID-19 cases than any other country in the world, and big cities like New York are struggling due to the high-level of patients in hospitals.

On Thursday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo thanked Rihanna for her generosity.

He tweeted: “I want to thank @rihanna and the Rihanna Foundation for donating Personal Protective Equipment to New York State. We’re so appreciative of your help and that of so many others who have stepped up.”

Thank you to: -The Office of @NewYorkStateAG for protective masks and gloves

-The Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities in NY (@CICU) for ventilators and PPE

-JUDY for N-95 masks

–@Huawei for N-95 masks, isolation gowns, medical goggles and gloves 4/5 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 26, 2020

The news comes just days after Rihanna donated $5 million through her Clara Lionel Foundation to various organisations in the U.S., the Caribbean and Africa to help fight the spread of the virus.

Andrew Cuomo also thanked morning show host Kelly Ripa and her actor husband Mark Consuelos for donating $1 million to aid relief efforts.

As of Thursday morning, New York State had 37,258 confirmed cases, and more than 21,000 of those cases were in New York City.