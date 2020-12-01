Rihanna ‘dating’ longtime friend A$AP Rocky

Rihanna is reportedly dating her longtime friend A$AP Rocky.

The rumoured couple were romantically linked earlier this year, following Rihanna’s split from her billionaire boyfriend of three years Hassan Jameel.

Over the weekend, Page Six reported that the singer was spotted enjoying a meal with the rapper and some friends in New York.

A source has since told People Magazine that the pair are dating.

A$AP, real name Rakim Athelaston Mayers, was Rihanna’s opening act during the US part of her Diamonds World Tour in 2013.

The 32-year-old also featured on the Barbadian beauty’s 2011 track ‘Cockiness’.

The duo recently teamed up for Rihanna’s Fenty Skin campaign back in July, posing for a series of stunning photos together.