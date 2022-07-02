Rihanna causes hysteria as she makes surprise appearance at barber shop in London

Rihanna caused hysteria as she made a surprise appearance at a barber shop in South London on Friday night.

Hundreds of fans gathered outside the local barber to catch a glimpse of the singer, after hearing she was there with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

In videos shared on social media, fans screamed as they watched the 34-year-old through the shop window.

RIHANNA IS CURRENTLY IN CRYSTAL PALACE pic.twitter.com/NejNHV4px1 — Ty 🇯🇲 ✨ (@Tyreeck_112) July 1, 2022

A bystander told PA news agency that the pair randomly stopped at the barber shop so Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, could get a haircut.

“Everyone saw ASAP come out first and then probably like 30 seconds later he went back to the car to bring out Rihanna,” they said.

“Then everyone noticed and it went hectic.”

Asap Rocky just casually getting a haircut in south London & Rihanna just standing there watching😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Lm9kpZZJq5 — gee. (@uwitmeorwhat) July 1, 2022

The couple are currently in the UK as Rocky headlined the Wireless festival on Friday, which is taking place in Crystal Palace until Sunday.

Rihanna was there to support her beau, marking her first public appearance since giving birth to their first child in May.

I was in breathing distance to Rihanna… pic.twitter.com/SSb2aRI4Yt — IzAak (@izeejp) July 2, 2022

According to TMZ, the couple welcomed a baby boy in Los Angeles on May 13.

However, their newborn son’s name is yet to be revealed.

The 34-year-old confirmed she was expecting her first child with the rapper in February, by debuting her baby bump while out for a walk in New York City.

Rihanna and A$AP were first linked in 2020, but didn’t confirm their romance until last May.

Earlier this year, the couple appeared to get married in the music video for his single D.M.B.

In the video, the rapper proposed to the singer with a grill that read: “Marry me?”

Rihanna, who appeared dressed in a red veil, responded with her own grill that read: “I do.”

Towards the end of the video, a group of people were seen throwing flower petals at the couple, after they got married.

The lyrics of the song include: “Hey, it’s been a little time since we both (I fell in love with you) / Felt full since our first encounter (My first encounter) / And baby (I fell in love with you).”

A$AP also refers to Rihanna as his “soulmate” on the track.

The music video was filmed in New York in July 2021.